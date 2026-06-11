Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
12.06.2026 00:10:00
Should You Buy SpaceX on Its First Day of Trading?
Technology and growth stocks have led gains in the S&P 500 over the past few years. Investors have piled into players such as artificial intelligence (AI) chip leader Nvidia and electric vehicle giant Tesla, for example. Those stocks have climbed 400% and 70%, respectively, over the past three years. Today, investors may continue to win with these market giants -- and they may turn to new opportunities, including tech and industrial giant SpaceX. This Elon Musk-owned company is on track to launch the biggest ever initial public offering as soon as June 12. It follows an IPO by AI chip company Cerebras Systems, and it precedes operations by AI labs Anthropic and OpenAI -- they both recently submitted confidential IPO filings to regulators.SpaceX has wowed the market with its IPO intentions -- aiming to reach a valuation of more than $1.7 trillion -- as well as its position in the growth markets of rocket launches, AI, and satellite internet connectivity. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!