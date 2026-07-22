Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.07.2026 16:05:25
Should You Buy SpaceX Stock Before Aug. 4?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) went public on June 12, and it quickly soared to a peak of $225.64. However, it has since lost 45% of its value, so even investors who bought it at the official initial public offering (IPO) price of $135 are currently underwater.SpaceX is scheduled to release its operating results for the second quarter of 2026 (ended June 30) on Aug. 4. The report, and the accompanying conference call with CEO Elon Musk, will provide investors with an update on the company's space transportation, satellite internet connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure businesses.However, a positive second-quarter report probably won't be enough to spark a recovery in SpaceX stock because of its sky-high valuation. Here's why buying it ahead of Aug. 4 might not be a good move.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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