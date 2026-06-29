Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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29.06.2026 22:30:00
Should You Buy SpaceX Stock Before It Gets Added to the Nasdaq-100?
There's been a fair bit of volatility around Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) within just its first few weeks of trading. The stock, also known as just SpaceX, briefly reached astronomical levels that put its valuation higher than Microsoft's, as it approached $3 trillion in market cap. It ended up retreating back to around the level it was at on its first day of trading, as there have already been big swings thus far.There could be even more volatility ahead, as the Nasdaq has recently loosened rules around which stocks can join the Nasdaq-100. SpaceX could be eligible to join the index after just 15 trading days, and that means it could be part of the index as early as next week.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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