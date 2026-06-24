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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.06.2026 12:15:00
Should You Buy SpaceX Stock Before the Second-Quarter Report?
After a full week of trading, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock is up 15% from its first-day trading price. At this point, whoever wasn't able to participate in the initial public offering or didn't buy as soon as the opportunity arose may be biding their time for the next attractive entry point.The next big event for SpaceX is its second-quarter earnings report, although there could be news pieces beforehand that move the stock, such as last week's announcement that it's going to acquire Cursor. Earnings reports give investors all sorts of new information about how the company is performing and what it's expecting for the future. These details help investors make informed decisions about their stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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