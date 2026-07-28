Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
28.07.2026 19:05:00
Should You Buy SpaceX Stock Below $120?
It seems like just yesterday, Elon Musk was anointed the world's first trillionaire by capital markets. Now, with Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) stock down 43% from highs set in the days following its initial public offering (IPO), Musk's net worth is close to getting cut in half as bearish sentiment sets in.Are we still far from intrinsic value, or is SpaceX stock a screaming buy at $120 or below? When looking at the numbers, the answer is clear.Wall Street and the tech community hyped up the SpaceX initial public offering (IPO) because of the immense growth potential at play with this space economy and artificial intelligence (AI) stock. The key word in that statement is "potential."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!