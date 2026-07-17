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17.07.2026 09:55:00
Should You Buy SpaceX Stock Below $135 Per Share? Here's What History Says.
After a hot start following its IPO, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, has seen its stock price come back down to Earth. The price is now approaching its IPO price of $135 per share.Investors who couldn't get in on the IPO may be wondering whether to buy the stock if it dips below that number. Here's what history has to say.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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