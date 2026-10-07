Should You Buy SpaceX Stock in October?

For most of its history, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) was synonymous with rockets. That description is starting to look outdated. Following its initial public offering (IPO) in June, SpaceX gives investors exposure to several markets at once: commercial space launches, government contracts, Starlink, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and perhaps even space-based computing.

With SpaceX expected to report its next quarterly earnings in early November, investors have a decision to make: Is October a good time to buy SpaceX stock, or has excitement surrounding the company gotten ahead of itself?

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