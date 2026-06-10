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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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10.06.2026 19:02:21
Should You Buy SpaceX Stock on Day 1?
The buzz around SpaceX's (NASDAQ: SPCX) upcoming initial public offering (IPO) this week has reached a fever pitch. With Elon Musk's rocket empire poised to list on the Nasdaq on June 12, retail and institutional investors alike are salivating at the opportunity to own a piece of the company behind Starlink, reusable rockets, and an ambitious sovereign AI roadmap.The question smart investors are asking is whether scooping up shares on the first day of trading is a smart move, or a costly thrill ride. Spoiler alert: History suggests the latter. While the SpaceX IPO will undoubtedly be a spectacle, buying shares at the opening bell will almost certainly mean overpaying for hype that will fade fast. Read on to learn why.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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