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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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23.06.2026 11:03:00
Should You Buy SpaceX Stock on the Dip? Here's My Honest Take.
The launch of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) as a newly traded public company was nothing short of spectacular. SpaceX made history with an initial public offering (IPO) valuation of roughly $1.8 trillion, instantly ranking it among the 10 largest companies by market cap. It soared in the immediate aftermath of the IPO. However, the initial exuberance appears to be wearing off somewhat. Shares of the space technology/artificial intelligence (AI) company have pulled back moderately from its peak set last week. Should you buy SpaceX stock on the dip? Here's my honest take.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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