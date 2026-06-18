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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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18.06.2026 05:05:00
Should You Buy SpaceX Stock This Week or Wait for the Hype to Die Down?
The Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) initial public offering (IPO) went well, with the stock surging 19% on its first day of trading. Those who bought SpaceX at the $135 IPO price should be happy with the stock continuing to move higher after the launch.As of this writing, SpaceX shares have soared 58% from the offering price. Retail investors now want to know whether they should jump in this week, wait for the frenzy to subside, or pass on the $2.9 trillion stock altogether. The answer should depend on an investor's goals.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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