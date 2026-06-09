The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
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09.06.2026 15:00:00
Should You Buy SpaceX Stock? What to Know Before the Biggest IPO in History Hits the Market.
It's almost here. Assuming nothing changes in the meantime, the stock market's biggest-ever public offering will happen on Friday, valuing -- at least initially -- SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) at a whopping $1.77 trillion.The question is: Should you try to participate in the actual public offering, or even step in after it begins trading on an exchange at what's sure to be a measurably higher price than the IPO price of $135 per share?Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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