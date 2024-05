Should You Buy Starbucks Stock After Its Post-Earnings Sell-off?

Investors have been feeling bearish on coffee giant Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) after its latest earnings numbers proved to be unimpressive. The stock has been falling and has hit new 52-week lows.In what could be a sign that consumers are finally pushing back hard against higher prices, some restaurant chains have recently experienced lower growth than in previous periods, and Starbucks is among them. The concern is that these trends might be here to stay, especially with inflation persisting and interest rates remaining high.While Starbucks does have a devoted and loyal customer base, its high-priced coffee might be testing just how resilient the business is under extremely challenging economic conditions. Is it in trouble, and is the restaurant stock destined to go lower? Or could this recent sell-off just make for a great buying opportunity?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel