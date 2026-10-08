Should You Buy Stocks in October? History’s Answer is Strikingly Clear.

October has been known for some of the worst stock market events in history, from the crash of 1929 to Black Monday in 1987. And more recently, the subprime market collapse triggered a stock market crash that also took place in the month of October.

That is why many investors may worry about investing right now. Though the S&P 500 has advanced in the double digits this year, a number of concerns have periodically weighed on the market -- and at any point, one or more of these could lead to declines. These include general risks such as a difficult economy, as well as industry-specific concerns such as the pace of investment in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out.

Though August was a bright month for stocks, with the S&P 500 climbing more than 2% and corporate earnings hitting it out of the park, September finished in the doldrums with a loss of 0.4%. Against this backdrop, you may be asking yourself whether you should buy stocks in October. History's answer is strikingly clear.

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