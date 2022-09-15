|
15.09.2022 16:20:07
Should You Buy Stocks Now or Wait? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Stock market investors have had a tough time so far this year. Major market benchmarks are sharply lower from where they started the year, and every time Wall Street seems to have regained its footing, some new concern sends stocks reeling once again.For those with money to invest, falling markets pose a conundrum. On one hand, share prices for thousands of stocks are much more attractive than they were a year ago, so if you still believe that a company's business will succeed in the long run, getting to invest in more shares at lower prices is a bargain opportunity. On the other hand, nobody wants to buy a stock only to see it continue to lose ground.So should you buy stocks now, or wait for some future sign? To get some insight on that question, it's helpful to turn to the words of legendary investor Warren Buffett. The Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO has been through plenty of bear markets in his long investing career, and his long-term investing approach has paid off with market-crushing returns through thick and thin. Here's what Buffett has given as advice to those trying to decide whether to invest or wait in tough times.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!