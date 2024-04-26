26.04.2024 11:17:00

Should You Buy Super Micro Computer Stock Before Tuesday?

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI), also called Supermicro, provides high-performance servers built to withstand the rigors of artificial intelligence (AI) processing. The company has become a poster child of the AI boom and is scheduled to report the results for its fiscal 2024 third quarter (ended March 31) after the market close on Tuesday. AI investors will be sitting on the edge of their seats, as Supermicro could provide insight into the overall state of demand for AI.The stock has gained a remarkable 828% since 2023 kicked off and is already up 168% so far this year (as of this writing). Supermicro's servers have provided the computational horsepower necessary to run the massive large language models (LLMs) that underpin generative AI, offering everything from modular components to full rack-scale solutions. Just last month, its stunning performance earned it a spot in the S&P 500 Index, "which tracks the 500 of the most valuable companies" traded on U.S. stock exchanges.Supermicro has been one of the frontrunners in the AI revolution, but the stock's meteoric rise has investors wondering what's to come. Should investors buy the stock before its third-quarter results are released? Let's dig in to see what the evidence suggests.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

