Should You Buy Symbotic Stock Down 45% From Its 52-Week High?

Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM) quickly emerged as a leader in warehouse automation, combining industrial robotics with artificial intelligence (AI) to transform global supply chains. In many ways, the company's system could sell itself, considering its potential to increase efficiency and reduce costs for customers who adopt the technology.While the company translated strong demand into impressive growth, shares have been under pressure with the market likely focusing on the stock's lofty valuation. On the other hand, volatility often creates opportunities.Could Symbotic be a good pickup for your portfolio following a 45% decline from its 52-week high? Here's what you need to know.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel