|
25.03.2024 12:45:00
Should You Buy Take-Two Interactive Stock at Below $160?
Video game investors are being offered a deal on Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) that might help elevate their portfolio returns over the next several years. The video game developer's shares dropped below $160 by mid-March and are down 5% so far in 2024 compared to the wider market's 10% gain.That performance gap can be explained by Take-Two's early February earnings update that contained some discouraging news about its short-term growth prospects. Yet the developer still expects a flood of new content releases through mid-2025. Let's look at why Take-Two lowered its fiscal year outlook while confirming plans to dramatically boost sales and earnings next year.The company posted a 3% sales drop as net bookings fell to $1.3 billion from $1.4 billion a year ago. That's about the same rate of decline that investors have seen in the past year, including Take-Two's 4% dip in the prior quarter.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!