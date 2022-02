Should You Buy Teladoc Before Its Earnings Report?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The pandemic pushed Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) into the spotlight. The provider of virtual medical visits saw business -- and its stock price -- soar during the first year of the health crisis. The good news is that business continued to thrive even as medical offices returned to usual operations and people returned to their routines. The bad news is Teladoc's shares haven't followed.The stock lost 54% last year and is down nearly 20% so far this year. Teladoc is set to report earnings on Feb. 22 after the stock market closes.Analysts expect a 43% increase in fourth-quarter revenue to $545 million. The question is, should you buy Teladoc before the upcoming report and bet on a rebound in this once dynamic stock?