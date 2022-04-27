|
Should You Buy Tesla Ahead of Its Stock Split?
A regulatory filing made by Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) at the end of March revealed that the electric vehicle (EV) leader plans to carry out another stock split. Exact details about the plan were scarce, but the filing did indicate that the move would pave the way for CEO Elon Musk's company to begin paying a dividend. Tesla last split its stock in August 2020, carrying out a 5-for-1 share exchange. From the day of the move's announcement to the day it was completed, Tesla's stock price increased by 80%. Should investors pounce on this industry innovator's shares before it carries out its next stock split?Image source: Tesla.Continue reading
