01.04.2022 13:05:00
Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the most highly publicized and widely followed companies on Wall Street. Most investors have an opinion regarding the company and its enigmatic CEO Elon Musk, ranging from blisteringly harsh to wildly enthusiastic -- and everything in between. There's no arguing, however, that Tesla has changed the way the public at large views electric vehicles (EVs), becoming the industry leader in the process.The company isn't known for being a wallflower, attracting attention to its achievements and frequently making headlines. So it shouldn't come as a surprise to investors that Tesla is breaking with convention and considering another stock split, less than two years after the company's first splitting of its shares.Investors considering buying Tesla stock or adding to an existing position are faced with an interesting conundrum: Should they buy shares now, or wait until after the stock split?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
