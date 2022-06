Should You Buy Tesla Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Electric-vehicle company Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently filed a document revealing plans for a 3-for-1 stock split.The company last split its stock in August 2020, and shares have risen 30% since then. So if you're planning to invest in Tesla, should you buy the stock now or wait until the split takes place, which needs approval from shareholders at the company's annual shareholder meeting on August 4?The answer may surprise you; roll up your sleeves and dive in.Continue reading