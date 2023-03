Should You Buy Tesla Stock After Its Investor Day Conference?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Serial entrepreneur Elon Musk seems to have a knack for the limelight. When he's not sending rockets into space with his exploration company, SpaceX, he can often be found at the center of some discussion on social media platform Twitter, which he also owns. Nevertheless, perhaps Musk's most notable brand is his electric vehicle (EV) company, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).Recently, Musk and his executive team hosted their highly anticipated investor conference. Typically, during these events, Musk is known to reveal new products and services and paint a roadmap for Tesla's future. Needless to say, Tesla stock usually tends to swing in the days leading up to these investor days.In this instance, however, investors and Wall Street seemed less enthused. Tesla stock declined nearly 13% over the last five trading days since the event. As Tesla stock continues its downward momentum, some investors may wonder if it is an attractive buy at this valuation. Let's dig in.Continue reading