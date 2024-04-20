Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
20.04.2024 16:05:00

Should You Buy Tesla Stock Before Aug. 8?

One of the most scrutinized businesses in the world is electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).Tesla's unconventional CEO, Elon Musk, has a lot to do with the company's constant position in the spotlight. Musk's tendency to go off-script during earnings calls, often speaking in riddles and leaving investors questioning the direction of the company, is well known.Earlier this month, Tesla released production and delivery figures for its EVs. The results were well below expectations, and since publishing the figures, the stock has fallen roughly 6%.

