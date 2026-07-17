Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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17.07.2026 14:19:00
Should You Buy Tesla Stock Before Earnings on July 22?
You can buy Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock now, in the next trading session, or after quarterly earnings results are released on Wednesday, July 22. The main difference comes down to whether you think there's likely to be a catalyst in the results or presentations that could drive the stock higher after the results are announced.Tesla releases its delivery numbers at the start of each quarter, and as investors already know, it blew past expectations with 480,126 electric vehicle (EV) deliveries. Automotive revenue still makes up roughly three-quarters of Tesla's revenue, and based on historical numbers, Tesla's average revenue per unit (ARPU) for EVs is likely in the $42,000 to $43,000 range. Therefore, automotive revenue will probably be in the $20.1 billion to $20.7 billion range.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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