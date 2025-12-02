Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
|
02.12.2025 10:55:00
Should You Buy Tesla Stock Heading Into 2026? The Answer Might Surprise You.
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs), but they aren't the main driver of the company's hefty $1.3 trillion market capitalization. In fact, Tesla's EV deliveries only recently returned to growth after shrinking in 2024 and during the first half of 2025.Instead, investors are betting that future products like the Cybercab autonomous robotaxi and Optimus humanoid robot could be home runs. They have the potential to generate far more revenue than the EV business, and CEO Elon Musk thinks they could make Tesla the most valuable company in the world one day. However, its stock trades at a sky-high valuation right now, which is likely to keep a lid on further upside while investors wait for the company to commercialize its new products. Should you take a chance on Tesla heading into 2026?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
