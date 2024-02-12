|
12.02.2024 09:33:00
Should You Buy Tesla While It's Below $200?
After strong growth in both the company and its stock last year, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has gotten off to a rough start in 2024. The stock doubled in 2023, but has tumbled by 25% in just the first six weeks of the new year.There are multiple reasons why investors have been selling Tesla shares recently. Because of that drop, though, the stock was recently at its lowest level since last spring. It now makes sense to look at what sent Tesla stock falling below $200 per share, and whether this is a good opportunity for investors to buy it.Tesla hit its electric vehicle (EV) production target in 2023, resulting in 35% growth over 2022. Most of the 1.8 million EVs delivered by Tesla were the Model Y SUV -- the best-selling vehicle of any kind globally last year. But there were signs of slowing growth in overall EV demand as the year progressed.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
