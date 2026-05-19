AppLovin Aktie

AppLovin für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QR0K / ISIN: US03831W1080

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19.05.2026 15:32:00

Should You Buy the 27% Dip in AppLovin Stock?

AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) is down by roughly 27% year to date, but over the past five years, it has achieved a 687% gain. Do the adtech stock's longer-term returns indicate what lies ahead, or is the recent dip a more meaningful sign of things to come? AppLovin has attracted some short-seller reports, but its fundamentals indicate the company is still growing.Image source: Getty Images.AppLovin has been the target of multiple short reports in recent years. CapitalWatch was the latest bear to take aim at it, claiming that AppLovin operated a back-end money-laundering scheme. AppLovin rejected those claims, and its legal team demanded that the short-seller retract the report; it received an apology shortly after. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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