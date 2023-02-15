|
15.02.2023 11:10:00
Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?
The companies that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average are selected for the index because they are large, blue-chip firms that have had sustained growth, are of significant interest to investors, and are generally representative of the broader economy.So by its very nature it tends to favor companies that pay out excellent dividends, because large, long-established companies with histories of sustained earnings typically pay out the best dividends. So let's take a look at the stocks with the highest dividend yields in the Dow: Verizon, with a yield of 6.52%; 3M, with a yield of 5.27%; and Walgreens Boots Alliance, with a yield of 5.25%. Should investors consider these stocks?Telecommunications giant Verizon currently has the highest dividend yield in the Dow at 6.52%, with a quarterly payout of $0.65 per share. Verizon has an annual dividend of $2.61 per share, which it has increased for 18 consecutive years. Verizon has a payout ratio of 50%, a mark it has hovered around since 2019.Continue reading
