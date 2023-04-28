28.04.2023 15:15:00

Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?

Dividend stocks are usually popular when investors are seeking safety, and this time is no different. Investors have fled from growth stocks in the current bear market, instead pursuing income from bonds and dividend stocks.Not only do dividend stocks reward investors simply for holding them, but they also tend to be recession-proof. Dividend payers often have a long history of rewarding investors even in economic downturns, and they're usually profitable unlike a number of growth stocks these days.If you're looking for blue-chip dividend stocks to buy, a great place to start is the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Let's take a look at the top-three payers on the Dow Jones to see if any are worth buying.Continue reading
