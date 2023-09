Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?

When you take a list and sort it by dividend yield, the highest-yielding stocks are likely to have some warts. That's the case with the Dow 30. Is it worth buying Walgreens (NASDAQ: WBA) and its 8.6% yield, Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and its 7.9%, or 3M (NYSE: MMM) with a 5.9% dividend yield? Here's a quick look at each to help you decide.Pharmacy giant Walgreens has been shifting its business in important ways. A few years ago, the goal was to get into the pharmacy benefits management (PBM) space, but that didn't work out so well. It eventually sold the PBM business it created to Amerisourcebergen (NYSE: ABC). While having to admit to a strategic misstep wasn't great, Walgreens ended up with a huge position in Amerisourcebergen that it has been selling off in pieces to fund its next big idea: owning emergency clinics.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel