Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?

All that glitters is not gold. You've heard that saying before, I'm sure, but you may not appreciate how well it applies to stock dividends.When looking for stocks to fill your portfolio, you would be wise to give heavy consideration to dividend-paying stocks. But a common error is to simply seek the fattest dividend yields. That's actually not always going to lead to the biggest long-term payouts for you, and it might even turn out to be a very regrettable move.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel