
15.03.2024 10:49:00
Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?
AI stocks may be propelling the new bull market to record levels, but these high-flying tech stocks aren't right for everyone.If you're a retiree who counts on dividend income, for example, you're likely to steer clear of a sector that some believe is already in a bubble. Instead, you're betting off searching for new targets among blue chip stocks. There's no better place to look for blue chips than in the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) a select index of 30 U.S. stocks that represent every major industry.The top dividend stocks on the Dow have changed a bit since Walgreens Boots Alliance was removed from the blue chips and replaced with Amazon. Let's take a look at the top three dividend-paying Dow stocks today to see if any are worth buying.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool








