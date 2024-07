Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?

The three highest-yielding Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks today are Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX). Are any of these stocks worth buying? The answer isn't exactly easy. And while there's one that investors should feel pretty comfortable buying today, all three really end up being a bit complicated.The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an oddity on Wall Street in a number of ways. For starters, though it's meant to be a broad gauge of market performance, it holds a very small number of stocks (30). And then there's the weighting method, which is influenced by high stock prices, versus most other indexes that weight by market cap. And yet it has done a fairly good job of tracking the market over time, with the stocks in the index selected based on their economic importance.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool