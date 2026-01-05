Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
|
05.01.2026 21:45:00
Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones?
Dividend investors are always seeking new investment opportunities. One old idea for generating investment ideas is known as the Dogs of the Dow. In this approach, you just buy the highest-yielding stocks included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. For most investors, that approach is too robotic; however, it is definitely worth examining the highest-yielding stocks in the index from time to time.Today, the top three high-yield stocks in the Dow are Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) with a lofty 6.8% yield, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) with an attractive 4.5% yield, and Merck (NYSE: MRK) with a somewhat more pedestrian 3.2% yield. Here's a quick look at each one.When it comes to dividend investing, the dividend yield is the story with Verizon. Over the past decade, its dividend has grown by only 22%. Cherry-picking a comparison, retailer Costco Wholesale's (NASDAQ: COST) dividend has grown roughly 225% over the same span. Of course, Verizon's yield is 6.8% while Costco's yield is a tiny 0.6%. If you buy Verizon today, the yield is likely to make up the vast majority of your return if history is any guide.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
