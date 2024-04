Should You Buy the 3 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the Nasdaq?

The stock market rally may be running out of steam. Through nearly the first two weeks of April, the S&P 500 is down 1%, while the Nasdaq Composite has eked out a gain of 0.3% through April 11.Both of those indexes gained roughly 10% in the first quarter, but there are some signs of fatigue in the rally as stocks focused on artificial intelligence (like Nvidia) have already skyrocketed, and the higher-than-expected consumer price index report on Wednesday may signal that the Federal Reserve isn't going to cut interest rates three times this year, as it had forecast.In volatile times, investors tend to look to dividend stocks for stability. After all, dividend stocks are profitable and give investors a return on their investment no matter what happens with the stock market. On that note, let's consider three Nasdaq -100 stocks with notably high dividend yields right now -- and see if any are worthy of investment.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel