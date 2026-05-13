Cerebras Aktie
WKN DE: CEBRAS / ISIN: NET04CEBRAS1
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13.05.2026 23:30:00
Should You Buy the Cerebras IPO? Here's How the AI Chip Stock Stacks Up.
Cerebras is expected to make its public debut on Thursday, and investors just can't wait. After its initial public offering (IPO) filing a couple of weeks ago, the offering is 20 times oversubscribed, leading the company to increase its target share price to between $150 and $160 and increase the number of shares offered. The high end of that range would value the company at roughly $48.8 billion.That might seem like small potatoes compared to competing AI semiconductor stocks like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which is worth more than 100 times that amount. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is worth nearly $2 trillion, and AMD's (NASDAQ: AMD) market cap tops $700 billion. But with Cerebras' excellent technological capabilities and potential disruption of AI inference data centers, investors might think it has a shot at competing with the big boys. Should you buy the stock at its IPO?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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