Should You Buy the Dip in Apple Stock?

The markets are gotten off to a red-hot start so far in 2024. For technology businesses, euphoria surrounding the artificial intelligence (AI) narrative is helping fuel bullish sentiment across the industry at large.But one company that is historically known as a genius marketer and product innovator appears to be lagging. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is down roughly 12% so far this year, and the stock is close to its 52-week low.Let's break down what is going on at Apple . Is now an opportunity to buy a mispriced and potentially undervalued stock? Or should investors steer clear in the midst of Apple 's falling price action?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel