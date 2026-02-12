CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
|
12.02.2026 12:21:00
Should You Buy the Dip in CoreWeave Stock?
One of the most anticipated artificial intelligence (AI) initial public offerings of the last year was CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV). While investors initially cheered on the data center services provider following its March 2025 debut, shares have been under immense selling pressure over the last several months.A combination of AI bubble fears, the high amount of debt on the company's balance sheet, and potentially a misunderstanding of CoreWeave's value proposition drove the shares downward by as much as 52% since the beginning of November. While the stock has rebounded somewhat from its recent low, shares are still trending downward since late January. Let's dig into some of CoreWeave's advantages and assess if now is a good opportunity for smart investors to buy the dip.Over the last three years, hyperscalers such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform have shelled out hundreds of billions of dollars in capital expenditures to procure high-powered AI chips and servers, and to construct massive data centers to house this hardware. One of the biggest catalysts behind big tech's rising infrastructure spending is its need to provide AI processing power to its customers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
