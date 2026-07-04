CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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04.07.2026 18:53:49
Should You Buy the Dip in CoreWeave Stock?
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), a neocloud provider of AI infrastructure services, went public at $40 per share on March 28, 2025. By June 20, it had reached a record high of $183.58. But as of this writing, it trades at about $82. Let's see if that pullback is a good buying opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.CoreWeave was originally an Ethereum miner, but it repurposed its GPUs to remotely process AI tasks after the crypto market crashed in 2018. It subsequently expanded its data center count from just three centers at the end of 2022 to 49 centers today, and it supports that infrastructure with more than 250,000 Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) GPUs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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