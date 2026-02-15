Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
15.02.2026 13:30:00
Should You Buy the Dip in Microsoft Stock?
A little more than three years ago, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) helped kick off the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution after the company invested billions into ChatGPT developer OpenAI. Since then, the Windows maker has swiftly integrated AI throughout its massive ecosystem -- from cloud computing to data analytics, software coding, and more.Despite Microsoft being one of the most influential leaders of the AI boom, investors have been punishing its stock as of late -- with shares plummeting 16% since the company reported earnings on Jan. 28. Let's dive into the factors plaguing Microsoft stock right now and assess if the ongoing sell-off is actually an opportunity for smart investors to buy the dip.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
|
13.02.26
|Amazon-Aktie fällt nach Microsoft: Nächster Tech-Titel im Bärenmarkt (finanzen.at)
|
13.02.26
|Trotz Kurseinbruch nach Zahlen: Analysten trauen Microsoft dank KI weiteres Potenzial zu (finanzen.at)
|
12.02.26
|Mustafa Suleyman plots AI ‘self-sufficiency’ as Microsoft loosens OpenAI ties (Financial Times)
|
11.02.26