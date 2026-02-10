NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
10.02.2026 21:05:00
Should You Buy the Dip in Nvidia Stock?
After soaring 39% last year, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has gotten punished by investors so far in 2026. While a 6% decline might not seem dramatic, consider the ongoing sell-off has wiped out roughly $400 billion of Nvidia's market value so far this year.Let's explore the root causes of Nvidia's sell-off over the last month and assess if now is an opportunity for smart investors to buy the dip or run for the hills.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
