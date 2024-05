Should You Buy the Dip in Palantir Stock?

Earnings season is in full swing, and technology investors are eager to see if the hype surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) is warranted. Megacap tech behemoths such as the "Magnificent Seven" are undoubtedly the primary focus for Wall Street analysts.However, other players are emerging within the AI realm and giving big tech a run for its money. Over the last year, Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) has become a popular name at the intersection of AI and enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) developers.On May 6, Palantir reported a highly anticipated first-quarter earnings report. In the two weeks leading up to earnings, Palantir stock experienced some momentum -- soaring 20%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel