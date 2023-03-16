|
16.03.2023 13:54:00
Should You Buy the Dip in Snowflake Stock?
One of the hottest companies in the last few years is, ironically, called Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). The company operates in the cloud computing sector, specifically developing data-warehouse-as-a-service technology.Companies of all sizes across all industries are investing heavily in digital transformation. Therefore, data is quickly becoming more integral to drive executive decisions. Like many of its cohorts, Snowflake enjoyed an influx of business during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!