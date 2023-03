Should You Buy the Dip in Snowflake Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the hottest companies in the last few years is, ironically, called Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW). The company operates in the cloud computing sector, specifically developing data-warehouse-as-a-service technology.Companies of all sizes across all industries are investing heavily in digital transformation. Therefore, data is quickly becoming more integral to drive executive decisions. Like many of its cohorts, Snowflake enjoyed an influx of business during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Continue reading