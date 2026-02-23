AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
23.02.2026 12:05:00
Should You Buy the Dip on AMD Stock?
Like many tech stocks so far in 2026, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has hit a rough patch. The stock entered the year priced around $210, then quickly rocketed up to more than $250 by the end of January. It promptly fell following its Q4 2025 earnings announcement, and now sits nearly 23% down from its recent high and about 24% down from its all-time high established in late 2025. With that kind of sell-off going on, investors need to determine if the price drop is warranted or if it's just a market overreaction to an earnings report. Let's take a look and see if AMD is a great stock to buy now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
