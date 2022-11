Should You Buy the Dip on Carnival Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Few industries were as battered by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic as the cruise industry. Companies like Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) saw losses spiral amid lockdowns and a no-sail order to control the crisis. Now sales are rebounding, but the company's operating losses and massive debt load could spell trouble for investors. It's safe to say many of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are behind us, and companies are free to resume relatively normal operations. But the scars of that difficult period still show in Carnival 's financial reports. Third-quarter earnings highlight the problem. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading