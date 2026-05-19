Nike Aktie

Nike für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031

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19.05.2026 13:52:00

Should You Buy the Dip on Nike Stock?

What's going on with Nike (NYSE: NKE)? The company is the largest athletic apparel company in the world, and it's one of the largest apparel companies of any kind, with nearly $47 billion in trailing-12-month revenue.However, sales have been dropping, and other companies have been moving in on its territory. The stock has been plunging over several years, and it's down 34% so far in 2026 alone. Is it time to buy Nike stock on the dip?Nike's struggle features a confluence of factors, as these kinds of stories tend to do. It passed over wholesale partnerships to focus on its direct-to-consumer business, which allowed competitors to gain more views in footwear stores, and it turned its focus to core franchises at the expense of innovation in sport. That further provided opportunities for smaller companies like On Holding, to crack open the niches and grab market share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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