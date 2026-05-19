Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
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19.05.2026 13:52:00
Should You Buy the Dip on Nike Stock?
What's going on with Nike (NYSE: NKE)? The company is the largest athletic apparel company in the world, and it's one of the largest apparel companies of any kind, with nearly $47 billion in trailing-12-month revenue.However, sales have been dropping, and other companies have been moving in on its territory. The stock has been plunging over several years, and it's down 34% so far in 2026 alone. Is it time to buy Nike stock on the dip?Nike's struggle features a confluence of factors, as these kinds of stories tend to do. It passed over wholesale partnerships to focus on its direct-to-consumer business, which allowed competitors to gain more views in footwear stores, and it turned its focus to core franchises at the expense of innovation in sport. That further provided opportunities for smaller companies like On Holding, to crack open the niches and grab market share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.
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15.05.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Nike-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Nike von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
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14.05.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
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11.05.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Ende des Montagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
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11.05.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zeigt sich fester (finanzen.at)
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11.05.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Montagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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11.05.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zum Start mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
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08.05.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Nike-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Nike-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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08.05.26
|NYSE-Handel: Dow Jones zum Start des Freitagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)