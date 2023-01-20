|
20.01.2023 14:31:00
Should You Buy the Dip on Rivian Stock in 2023?
With its share price down by a whopping 80% over the last 12 months, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a big disappointment for its early investors. While a lot of the downside can be blamed on macroeconomic factors outside management's control, the company's high valuation was hard to justify. Let's discuss whether shares are now cheap enough to make them a buy. Founded in 2009, Rivian Automotive is an American car company that specializes in all-electric trucks and SUVs. The stock went public in late 2021 at $78 per share, giving it a market cap of over $66 billion, despite having virtually no revenue or profits at the time. Perhaps Rivian's IPO was one of many signs that financial markets were overheating. And by 2022, the U.S. Federal Reserve embarked on its fastest rate-hike cycle in history, taking its federal funds rate from zero to 4.10% at the time of writing. Higher rates increase the cost of capital and change investor risk/reward calculations -- often leading to massive declines for richly valued growth stocks like Rivian.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|On
|21,16
|2,72%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX im Plus erwartet -- Nikkei schließt deutlich fester - Chinas Börsen im Feiertag
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften sich am Montag stärker präsentieren. An dem japanischen Aktienmarkt ging es zum Wochenstart deutlich aufwärts. Die chinesischen Märkten sind feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.