Should You Buy the Dip on This Railroad Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Along with a stock that has outperformed the S&P 500 for more than 15 years, Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) just posted record quarterly earnings. United Pacific stock reached an all-time high of nearly $280 in March of this year but has since plummeted 30%. So is now the time to buy the dip on this railroad stock?Since 1862, when the company helped build the first transcontinental railroad, Union Pacific has contributed to the infrastructure of America. The company remains a staple in the railway industry, having endured world wars and economic downturns.Continue reading