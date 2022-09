Should You Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As you probably know, the stock market has been rather weak in 2022 so far, with most major averages down significantly. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is no exception. As of Sept. 8, the benchmark index has fallen by 13% year to date.And keep in mind that this is the overall index's decline, and there are 30 stocks that make up the Dow. Some of them have performed much worse.Let's get right to it. Through the first week of September, here are the three worst-performing stocks out of the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average:Continue reading