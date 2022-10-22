|
22.10.2022 14:00:00
Should You Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing 2022 Stocks?
The Dow Jones Index is made up of 30 of the largest and most dominant companies on the U.S. stock exchanges. However, none of them have had a positive year. So far, the best performer of 2022 is Johnson & Johnson, which is down 0.2% this year. As for the worst performers, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Nike (NYSE: NKE), and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) are down 47.5%, 45.9%, and 42.3%, respectively, as of October 18. With these companies down so much, investors may wonder if now is the right time to establish a position in these companies. After all, they are significantly on sale.Intel used to be the gold standard for technology companies. Its processors, memory, and other semiconductor products were revolutionary in the computing field. A common saying was that Intel allowed rival chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices to exist so Intel wouldn't have to deal with antitrust lawsuits due to its superior technology. Now that script has flipped.Continue reading
